Noah, Betty Hunter
August 10, 35 - March 19, 2021
Betty Hunter Noah, 85, of Winston-Salem. On Friday March 19, 2021 our wonderful mother, mother-in-law, Nana, sister, and friend left this walk of life to join her Heavenly Father. She was born in Mount Airy NC to James Lester Hunter, and Annie Mills Hunter. She attended Flat Rock High School, where she drove a school bus and was a cheerleader. She worked in pre-boarding for Hanes Hosiery for 43 years. She was a great cook and seamstress, as well as a talented gardener, growing every kind of flower imaginable. Her yard always looked like it should be on the cover of a magazine. She was a member of Becks Baptist Church for 48 years and attended as long as her health permitted. She married Harold Thomas Noah and the two spent 48 years of love together until his passing. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Hunter. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Dean and Pam Noah, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Tim Gwaltney, Five grandchildren; Brooke Crawford (Drew), Brett Cain (Zack), Travis Noah (Fiancé Natalie), and Tyler and Kaitlyn Gwaltney. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law; Linda and Gary Schatz, a brother; Jim Hunter, a sister-in-law; Faye Hunter, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private funeral service will be conducted, and interment will follow at Becks Baptist Church. She will lie in state from 1:30 PM to 5:00PM Monday March 22, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Priddy Manor and the care givers at Trellis Supportive Care, who cared for Betty in her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2021.