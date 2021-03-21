Menu
Betty Lou Pennell
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Pennell, Betty Lou Throckmorton

September 23, 1936 - March 18, 2021

Betty Lou Throckmorton Pennell, 84, passed away at her home on March 18, 2021. She was lovingly known by many as "Miss Betty." She was born on September 23, 1936 to Dewey Throckmorton and Ludie Jane Martin Throckmorton in Stokes County. Betty treasured her church family at Hanes Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible. She worked as a supervisor at Coca Cola Bottling Company, retiring with 24 years of dedicated service. From there, she went on to work at the Winston-Salem Journal, retiring with 18 years of dedicated service. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert, Paul, and Silas Thockmorton; and a sister, Shirley James. Surviving are her children Pam Tesh and David W. Pennell; grandson, Jason Pennell; brother, Grady Throckmorton; great grandchildren, Ashton, Abby and Adeline; and step-grandchildren, Kim and Tiffany. A private service will be held with Rev. Jason Holley officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted; or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Betty at the Journal for her 18 years. Betty was a very nice lady with an extremely kind soul. Her Journal family loved her. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. God bless.
Tim Felton
March 21, 2021
Pam and David. I'm so sorry for the passing of your Mom. She was a dear sweet soul. Take comfort in knowing Miss Betty is walking and breathing freely with Jesus. May God bless you both.
Sheila Taylor
March 21, 2021
So sorry about Miss Betty. She was such a sweet lady and she loved everybody and she did love her church and her Sunday School class ladies. She will be missed. She has a perfect body and is with Jesus!
Diane Grubbs
March 21, 2021
