Pennell, Betty Lou Throckmorton
September 23, 1936 - March 18, 2021
Betty Lou Throckmorton Pennell, 84, passed away at her home on March 18, 2021. She was lovingly known by many as "Miss Betty." She was born on September 23, 1936 to Dewey Throckmorton and Ludie Jane Martin Throckmorton in Stokes County. Betty treasured her church family at Hanes Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible. She worked as a supervisor at Coca Cola Bottling Company, retiring with 24 years of dedicated service. From there, she went on to work at the Winston-Salem Journal, retiring with 18 years of dedicated service. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert, Paul, and Silas Thockmorton; and a sister, Shirley James. Surviving are her children Pam Tesh and David W. Pennell; grandson, Jason Pennell; brother, Grady Throckmorton; great grandchildren, Ashton, Abby and Adeline; and step-grandchildren, Kim and Tiffany. A private service will be held with Rev. Jason Holley officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted; or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.