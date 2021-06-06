Menu
Betty Joan Mahood Powers
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Powers, Betty Joan Mahood

April 6, 1932 - June 4, 2021

Mrs. Betty Joan Mahood Powers died Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born in Winston-Salem on April 6, 1932, to Glenn Ray and Annie Nash Mahood.

Betty graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1950 and the City Memorial Hospital School of X-Ray Technology in 1951. She married Lt. Paul Vincent Powers on June 19, 1954. She was a member of Burkhead United Methodist Church, the Fellowship Forum Class, and the United Methodist Women.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene (Irene) Mahood and Bobby Mahood; three sisters, Naomi Mahood, Lucy Spain (Paul), and Mariam Garner (Harold Sr.); and niece, Gail Morris (Lester Sr.). Surviving are her husband, retired Lieutenant Colonel Paul V. Powers; daughter, Susan Disher and husband David; son, Paul Jr. and wife Tina; grandson, Connor Powers; niece, Kathie Stephens (Howard); and nephew, Harold H. Garner, Jr. (Patty).

A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Julie O'Neal on Tuesday, June 8, at 11 AM at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service. The family extends a sincere thank you to her friends at Homestead Hills Skilled Nursing for their love, care, and support. Memorials may be made to Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom. Praying that you will find comfort in precious memories of her.
Elisabeth Sims
June 8, 2021
Susan, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. My sympathy to you and your family. Sending love and prayers.
Susan Tillotson
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results