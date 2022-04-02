Reich, Betty Ruth Hine
November 2, 1930 - March 31, 2022
Mrs. Betty Ruth Hine Reich, 91, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. She was born November 2, 1930, in Forsyth County to the late Ivey Chapman Hine and Lema Ruth Craven Hine. Betty graduated from Sedge Garden High School, class of 1949. She was a longtime member of Friedberg Moravian Church, where she served in the Women's Fellowship, Senior Choir, Willing Workers Bible Class, Senior Friends, and the Tape Ministry. Betty worked for twenty years as a dental assistant for Dr. Carl Barkley and Dr. Douglas Tutterow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl William Reich, Jr. and sister, Norma Sue Chambers. Betty is survived by her three children: Richard C. Reich (Marcia), Sandra Chambers, and Carolyn Myers (Bobby); five grandchildren: Matthew Reich (Kristi), Katie Costanza (Luke), Amy Zwiebel (Rob), Tyler Chambers, and William Myers (Olivia); eight great-grandchildren: Macy, Hallie, Jameson, Henry, Aaron, Abe, Ellie, and Ethan; two sisters, Catherine Sloan and Loretta Parnell; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00PM Sunday, April 3rd at Friedberg Moravian Church with Rev. James Newsome and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Friedberg Moravian Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Preschool or Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Our Family, a circle of strength and love. Founded on Faith, Joined by Love, Kept by God. Together Forever. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
