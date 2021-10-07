Riley, Betty Sue Reece Roberts
May 18, 1932 - October 3, 2021
Mrs. Betty Sue Reece Roberts Riley, 89, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021. She was born on May 18, 1932 in Jonesville, NC to the late Roby Risdon Reece and Ruby Frances Groce Reece. Betty was a graduate of Jonesville High School and Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, GA. She worked in the finance department and garage office for the City of Winston-Salem, retiring after 30 years of service. Betty was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Winston-Salem and was active for many years, especially in the choir. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, James R. Roberts and Coyte Riley; daughter, Reesa Carol Roberts Covington; two sisters, Norma R. Foley and Doris R. Darnell; and four brothers, Charles F. Reece, David Reece, James R. Reece, and Thomas C. Reece. She is survived by her son, Scott Roberts of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Stacy Covington Snyder (Ben), John Covington (Milissa), and James Covington; and one great-grandson, Cal Russell Covington. Betty is also survived by two brothers, Leon D. Reece (Kathy) of Elkin, NC and John L. Reece (Faye) of Winston-Salem; son-in-law, Steve Covington; and several nieces and nephews that were dear to her. Betty spent her last years living in Arbor Ridge Retirement Home and enjoyed her time and her many friends there until she had to be cared for at Universal Healthcare of King. The family is grateful for the exceptional care she received by the compassionate staff at Universal Healthcare of King and Trellis Supportive Care. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all who cared for Betty. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. A private interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family asks all attendees to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem, 998 Hutton St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101, or the charity of your choice
