Betty Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Taylor, Betty

April 30, 1936 - March 14, 2021

Mrs. Betty Jean Joyce Taylor, age 84, of Westfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on April 30, 1936 to the late Arthur Dallas and Ora Ethel Reddic Joyce. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Taylor was a dedicated Christian who served her church community faithfully, dedicated friend to many and loyal Scouting volunteer for fifty years. Left to cherish her memory are sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Brenda Taylor of Randleman, Rodney and Karen Taylor of Clemmons; grandchild, Bradley Taylor and sister, Josephine Brinkley of Mt. Airy. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Rayford Taylor; grandchild, William Rayford Taylor and brother, Ralph Joyce. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery with services conducted by Rev. Brad Quesinberry. For those wishing to pay their respects, you may do so between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Raven Knob Scout Reservation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6713 Westfield Rd, Westfield, NC 27053 or The Boy Scouts of America Old Hickory Council Endowment Fund, 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services

206 West Pine Street, Mt. Airy, NC. 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00a.m.
Westfield Baptist Church Cemetery
6713 Westfield Road, Westfield, NC
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Old Hickory Council Old Hickory Council
Family
March 17, 2021
Old Hickory Council
March 17, 2021
