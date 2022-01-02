Menu
Betty J. Wesley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Wesley

Winston-Salem - Ms. Betty J. Wesley, 84, passed away on December 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on January 3, 2022 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Public viewing from 1-6 PM today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael,Darryl and Bay boy I was saddened to hear of your loss. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Grief is such a hard thing to go through, may your fond and precious memories help u to persevere through your time of sorrow. God Bless you all.
Diane Byrd
Friend
January 3, 2022
Lorenzo. I am sending condolences on behalf of Ebony's family in Madison. N C. We are praying God give all of you comfort and his unmerited favor of joy in your most difficult time of sorrow in the days weeks even months to come. We love you in the spirit of the Lord. Sincerely Tammy.
Tammy Lowe
Family
January 2, 2022
