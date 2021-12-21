Wilson, Betty Jean Nixon
July 12, 1933 - December 19, 2021
Betty Jean Nixon Wilson, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Betty Jean was born in Surry County on July 12, 1933 to the late Daniel Elwood Nixon and Rena Calloway Nixon. She grew up in Surry County and was a graduate of Beulah High School. Betty Jean was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where she was an active member of the Wrapped in Prayer Quilt Ministry. She also helped with the church phone tree and prayer group when a member of the congregation was in need. Most of all, Betty Jean loved her family and considered them her biggest accomplishment. She was a loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother and was the glue that bonded her family together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Allen Wilson; five brothers, Wayne, Gray, Norris, Roger and Jimmy Nixon; one grandson, Timmy Wise; and sons-in-law, Terry Cain and John Gibson. Surviving family includes her 5 daughters, Jean Wise (Tommy) of Winston-Salem, Pat Cain of King, Linda Gibson of Winston-Salem, Pam Myers (Kermit) of Lexington and Juanita Yountz (Zack) of Winston-Salem; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and special niece, Jeanette Blanchard. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church, with Rev. Jim Bush officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wrapped in Prayer Quilt Ministry of Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.