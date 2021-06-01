Yokeley, Betty Lou Cooper
August 23, 1941 - May 30, 2021
Betty Lou Cooper Yokeley, 79, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 while at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on August 23, 1941 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Walter Thomas and Annie Dixon Cooper. Betty was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 25 years of service.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Barry Yokeley and wife Kathy, and Dean Yokeley and wife Marcia, both of Winston-Salem; siblings, Jean Scott of Walkertown, Kenneth Cooper of Ararat, Virginia, and Bonnie Watson of Belews Creek; five grandchildren, Matthew Yokeley, Fayth Cecil, Hannah Yokeley, Haley Yokeley, and Tyler Yokeley; and one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Cowen.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
