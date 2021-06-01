Menu
Betty Lou Cooper Yokeley
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Yokeley, Betty Lou Cooper

August 23, 1941 - May 30, 2021

Betty Lou Cooper Yokeley, 79, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 while at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on August 23, 1941 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Walter Thomas and Annie Dixon Cooper. Betty was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 25 years of service.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Barry Yokeley and wife Kathy, and Dean Yokeley and wife Marcia, both of Winston-Salem; siblings, Jean Scott of Walkertown, Kenneth Cooper of Ararat, Virginia, and Bonnie Watson of Belews Creek; five grandchildren, Matthew Yokeley, Fayth Cecil, Hannah Yokeley, Haley Yokeley, and Tyler Yokeley; and one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Cowen.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I am sorry for your great loss. I hope that the promise found in Hosea 13:14 can bring you some comfort. Knowing that there is a future for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring and perhaps sustain you during this difficult time.
June 1, 2021
