Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah Chestnut Marvin
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
Send Flowers
Marvin, Beulah Chestnut

March 4, 1922 - March 28, 2022

Beulah Chestnut Marvin, 100, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home in Countryside Village.

A visitation will be held at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale this evening, April 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A native of Horry County, SC, Beulah was born on March 4, 1922, the daughter of the late William Benjamin and Grace Lewis Chestnut. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro and Flat Rock United Methodist Church in Stokesdale. She was a very giving person, a loving mother, grandmother and wife. Her primary focus was on her home, family and friends. Beulah and her husband, John, enjoyed travels all around the world with the Elderhostel program. In later years, Beulah developed an enjoyment of using the iPad to entertain herself with puzzles and to keep in communication with family and friends.

Beulah was an active resident of Countryside Retirement Community in Stokesdale. She was often seen walking in the neighborhood and visiting with neighbors. Her radiant smile was a gift to all who knew her. She was an active participant in Countryside activities, especially the coffee club and exercise club. Beulah had a love for the beach, collecting shells, and cooking seafood. She was very creative and made dozens of beautiful Chrismons for her Christmas tree.

She has set an example, to all who knew her, as to how enjoyable and productive life can be as one advances in years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Chestnut, William Lloyd 'Stick' Chestnut and Bruce Chestnut; sister, Lomis Chestnut Colvin; and daughter, Atalie Carol Marvin Watson.

Surviving are her husband of 78 years, John Moore Marvin; son, William Roger 'Bill' Marvin of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Alex Matthew Marvin, Ashley Marie Marvin and David William Watson; great-grandchildren, Elijah Watson, Grace Watson and Hannah Watson; special friends, Catchie and Steve Huntley, Sam and Sara Biffle, and Hanna and Larry Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Marvin family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel Formerly Brooke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear John and family. We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of Beulah. She remains a bright light of warmth, kindness and compassion for us and we will always cherish the memories of pleasant conversations through the years. Know that we also hold you close at this time of loss
charles and lenora harris
March 31, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results