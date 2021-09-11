Lineberry, Bevie Holt
December 21, 1928 - September 8, 2021
Bevie Holt Lineberry, 92, of East Bend, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Harnett County on December 21, 1928 to James Gaddis and Catherine Bayles Holt. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a farmer and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Lineberry; two sons, Roger and Jim Lineberry; a sister, Ruby Lineberry; a grandson, Travis Lineberry; a great-grandson, Michael Hunter; and a granddaughter, Tammy Spainhour. Surviving are her children, Becky (Charles) Spicer, Tom (Lisa) Lineberry, Robert Lineberry, Ricky (Jennifer) Lineberry, and Leon Lineberry; grandchildren, Charlie (Hayley) Spicer, Chris, Kathryn, Steven, and Michael Spicer, Brian, Kevin, Casey, Lance, and James Lineberry, Jackie Lineberry, Wendy Lineberry, Sara, and Eve Lineberry, Lina (Brandon) Rose, Jenny Lester, Mary Byrd, and Dustin (Samantha) Lineberry, Tadpole Lineberry; and three great-grandchildren; Great-grandchildren, Journey and Harrison Jones, Logan and Travis Spicer, Katlin Lineberry, T.J. Hunter, Billy Hunter, Lauren Spainhour, Emma Spainhour, Bella Caudle, Dean Lineberry, Arthur Lineberry, Marietta Harper, Taylor Reid, Gray McCormick, Autumn Garza, Colt Byrd, and Tyler Byrd.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00PM at Gentry Family Chapel in East Bend with Rev. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in East Bend. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 6:00-8:00PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service, 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018. The family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville for the loving care given to their mom. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 11, 2021.