Karen, Stacy, and Jenny, my heart goes out to each of you at the loss of your loved one.I know the grief you feel because I lost my dear Charles two years ago. Your life will never be the same, but just remember the good times and how much Bill loved each of you.He was a wonderful man who loved his family so don't ever forget that. We have to continue with our life until we meet again. God be with each of you.Love and prayers, Vickie Yountz TUMC

vickie yountz Friend September 6, 2021