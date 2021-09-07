Menu
Bill Wallace
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Wallace, Bill

January 28, 1947 - September 5, 2021

William "Bill" Paul Wallace, Jr., age 74, of Winston Salem passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Mr. Wallace was born in Davidson County on January 28, 1947 to William Paul Wallace, Sr. and Lucille Leonard Wallace. He was retired from the Proctor and Gamble sales department. Mr. Wallace proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the US Marine Corps, where he received the honor of a Purple Heart. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Baxter Lee Wallace.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Regan Wallace of the home; his two daughters, Stacy Stone (Kenny), of Wilmington and Jennifer Wallace (Theodore Hudson) of Augusta, GA; and three grandchildren, Jake William Stone, Drew McKinley Stone, and Theodore Hudson, Jr.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Vets at 251 N Main St #116, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A wonderful person, a great co-hort, and a friend. Bill will be missed by many.
My prayers are with Bill and his family. God Bless you all.
Parris Croom
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Karen. I'm praying for you, your girls and your grandchildren.
Vickie Crotts Angell
Friend
September 17, 2021
My condolences to Bill's wife Karen and his family. Bill & I joked about being crib babies and baseball buddies from the time we could hold a ball and glove. Later, when Bill was attending the Language School at the Presidio of Monterey, CA and I was attending college at San Jose State, we spent NY's Eve together in San Francisco. An experience we never forgot and laughed about over the years. Rest In Peace, friend.
Dwight Hedrick
Friend
September 10, 2021
Heaven has gained a deserving angel. We were neighbors. Shared many childhood games. A true friend that will be missed.
Paula Frances Bowers Berrier
Friend
September 10, 2021
Sincere condolences to Karen, Stacy and Jennifer from Freda, Lee and Kelly.
Lee Wallace
Family
September 9, 2021
Condolences for Bill's family, friends and P&G family. My husband, David, was proud to have worked with him and to call him a special friend, comrade, sportsman and gentleman. May your faith and fond memories sustain you now and all the days to follow.
Ramona McGowen
Friend
September 8, 2021
So sorry to hear if Bill´s passing. I worked with him at Procter & Gamble. He was a wonderful man. Prayers for his family.
Shelly Wagoner
September 8, 2021
I was a neighbor of Bill and a friend. In our younger days we worked together at Winn Dixie.I know that the family will truly miss him, as will I as I will.
Gary Loggins
Friend
September 8, 2021
I hired Bill at P&G and what a wonderful person and employee! I am so sorry to hear this news as we have lost a terrific person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Ray Arckey
Coworker
September 7, 2021
We were so sad to hear about Bill
Our thoughts are with the family.
John and Karen Regan
Family
September 7, 2021
Karen and Family,
I'm so sorry to hear about Bill. I worked with him at P&G for years. He was an amazing saleman and a true team player. He taught me a lot over the years. Bill was well respected at the customer as a category expert and a true professional. To people like me who worked side by side with him at P&G, he was a very special friend!
Kim Pinkstaff
September 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to Karen and family. I have so many fond memories of working with Bill at P&G and appreciate our friendship. A man of honor, a true professional and a class act with a dry wit and I could always count on him. He was so proud of all of you and had so much dignity and love for each of you. Prayers of comfort.
Ruth Wells
Coworker
September 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Bill. I worked with him at Procter & Gamble for many years. He was a very respected co-worker and friend! Prayers for his beautiful family!

Susan Kechijian
Charlotte, NC
Susan Kechijian
Coworker
September 6, 2021
Karen and family, so sorry to hear about Bill. Many good childhood memories while growing up living beside each other. Prayers for all of you!
Bonnie Bowers Floyd
Friend
September 6, 2021
Karen, Stacy, and Jenny, my heart goes out to each of you at the loss of your loved one.I know the grief you feel because I lost my dear Charles two years ago. Your life will never be the same, but just remember the good times and how much Bill loved each of you.He was a wonderful man who loved his family so don't ever forget that. We have to continue with our life until we meet again. God be with each of you.Love and prayers, Vickie Yountz TUMC
vickie yountz
Friend
September 6, 2021
One of the nicest guys I've ever met. Super nice, always fun to be around.
Tom Brinkley
Friend
September 5, 2021
