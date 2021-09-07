Wallace, Bill
January 28, 1947 - September 5, 2021
William "Bill" Paul Wallace, Jr., age 74, of Winston Salem passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Mr. Wallace was born in Davidson County on January 28, 1947 to William Paul Wallace, Sr. and Lucille Leonard Wallace. He was retired from the Proctor and Gamble sales department. Mr. Wallace proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the US Marine Corps, where he received the honor of a Purple Heart. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Baxter Lee Wallace.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Regan Wallace of the home; his two daughters, Stacy Stone (Kenny), of Wilmington and Jennifer Wallace (Theodore Hudson) of Augusta, GA; and three grandchildren, Jake William Stone, Drew McKinley Stone, and Theodore Hudson, Jr.
Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Vets at 251 N Main St #116, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Davidson Funeral Home
301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.