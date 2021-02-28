Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Billie Ann Manning
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Manning, Billie Ann

May 13, 1934 - February 23, 2021

God took Billie Ann Manning our cherished mother and beloved Nana home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She passed at Forsyth Medical Center, where she dedicated 30 years of her life. She was well-known and highly respected throughout the entire facility. She was a mentor to many and a legend in her own time. She loved her family, cooking, watching birds and other wildlife. She taught her granddaughter Danielle how to cook and sew. Ms. Manning is survived by a devoted son, Richard Manning; her grieving daughter who was holding her mother's hand when she passed, Sue ("Susie") Keen; loving granddaughter, Danielle Reagan; granddog, Milo. Also, treasured niece, Fran Bolen and husband, Richard Bolen; great nieces Kristy Bolen Neal and Melissa Bolen Bovender and husband, Jason Bovender; beloved cousin, Peggy Dean and husband, Joe Dean; cousin, Pam Dean Gamble; cousin, Bobby Phillips, and cherished family member Sheressa Stafford. Also, half-brother C.R. Smith ("Butch"). Billie was predeceased by her precious son, Michael in May 1994, his passing she never accepted. She was also predeceased by her adored granddog, Rock, whom she inherited upon Michael's passing. Also, by her mother, Helen Belton Smith; father, Clarence Allred; stepfather, Charles ("Charlie") Smith; aunt Pansy Cumbo and cousin, Mary Jean "Fronz" Belton. Our Mama and Nana's love for us will remain in our hearts forever, we will always cherish and treasure everything she taught us, and our memories together will keep us strong. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Michael Duffield officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at Mrs. Manning's residence in Clemmons West. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Billie´s passing!! A family member told us, she had read of her passing. She and my mother were great friends and co-workers. Keeping you all in our prayers
Audrey Hicks Ellis
March 7, 2021
