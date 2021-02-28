Manning, Billie Ann
May 13, 1934 - February 23, 2021
God took Billie Ann Manning our cherished mother and beloved Nana home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She passed at Forsyth Medical Center, where she dedicated 30 years of her life. She was well-known and highly respected throughout the entire facility. She was a mentor to many and a legend in her own time. She loved her family, cooking, watching birds and other wildlife. She taught her granddaughter Danielle how to cook and sew. Ms. Manning is survived by a devoted son, Richard Manning; her grieving daughter who was holding her mother's hand when she passed, Sue ("Susie") Keen; loving granddaughter, Danielle Reagan; granddog, Milo. Also, treasured niece, Fran Bolen and husband, Richard Bolen; great nieces Kristy Bolen Neal and Melissa Bolen Bovender and husband, Jason Bovender; beloved cousin, Peggy Dean and husband, Joe Dean; cousin, Pam Dean Gamble; cousin, Bobby Phillips, and cherished family member Sheressa Stafford. Also, half-brother C.R. Smith ("Butch"). Billie was predeceased by her precious son, Michael in May 1994, his passing she never accepted. She was also predeceased by her adored granddog, Rock, whom she inherited upon Michael's passing. Also, by her mother, Helen Belton Smith; father, Clarence Allred; stepfather, Charles ("Charlie") Smith; aunt Pansy Cumbo and cousin, Mary Jean "Fronz" Belton. Our Mama and Nana's love for us will remain in our hearts forever, we will always cherish and treasure everything she taught us, and our memories together will keep us strong. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Michael Duffield officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at Mrs. Manning's residence in Clemmons West. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.