Ridings, Billie C.
December 3, 1927 - October 5, 2021
Mrs. Billie C. Ridings, 93 of Lewisville, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Clemmons Village I Assisted Living. A native of Todd, NC, Mrs. Ridings was born December 3, 1927 to the late Claude M. Conner and Ruth Graham Conner. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Billie worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. until becoming a full-time housewife devoted to family and friends. She enjoyed working in her flowers and maintaining a spotless home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Ridings; four brothers and five sisters. Survivors include one son, Steve Ridings and wife, Angie of Clemmons; one special grandson, David Ridings and wife, Sherry of Lewisville; also surviving is a sister-in-law, Dora Conner of Rockford, special niece, Kaye Harper Mize of Clemmons, special great-niece, Cathy Burton of Clemmons and many other nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the staff and employees of Clemmons Village Assisted Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during the past few years. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lewisville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Ridings. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.