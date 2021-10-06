Menu
Billie C. Ridings
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Ridings, Billie C.

December 3, 1927 - October 5, 2021

Mrs. Billie C. Ridings, 93 of Lewisville, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Clemmons Village I Assisted Living. A native of Todd, NC, Mrs. Ridings was born December 3, 1927 to the late Claude M. Conner and Ruth Graham Conner. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Billie worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. until becoming a full-time housewife devoted to family and friends. She enjoyed working in her flowers and maintaining a spotless home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Ridings; four brothers and five sisters. Survivors include one son, Steve Ridings and wife, Angie of Clemmons; one special grandson, David Ridings and wife, Sherry of Lewisville; also surviving is a sister-in-law, Dora Conner of Rockford, special niece, Kaye Harper Mize of Clemmons, special great-niece, Cathy Burton of Clemmons and many other nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the staff and employees of Clemmons Village Assisted Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during the past few years. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lewisville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Ridings. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sharon United Methodist Church
5330 Sharon Church Road, Lewisville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
My prayers are with you and your family. Your mother was always very kind to Lee and Lorali.
Lucy Gordy
Other
October 6, 2021
