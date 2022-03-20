Smith, Billie Raxter
January 7, 1937 - March 16, 2022
Billie Raxter Smith, 85, of Clemmons, NC passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born January 7, 1937 in Winston-Salem to Arthur and Flora Wood Raxter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa (Terry) Smith; sister Peggy Raisig; brothers Bobby and Ronnie Raxter; and a step grandson Shaun Segrave. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Debbie Segrave of the home, Barbara Smith of Clemmons; granddaughters Crystal Segrave (Rob Rubino) of Boynton Beach Fl. Erin Smith of Asheville NC; sister n law Sue Raxter of King NC; great grandchildren Jenn, Emma, and Connor Rubino of Boynton Beach Fl; and lifelong best friend and ex sister in law Geneva Mathis of Winston Salem; and various other nieces; nephews; and cousins. A memorial service will take place at River Oaks Community Church, 1855 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons NC at 4:00 pm Monday March 21, 2022, officiated by Pastor Sonny Flowers and Jerry Mathis. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street #103, Mocksville, NC, 27028, or River Oaks Community Church, 1855 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made a www.twincitycremations.com
.
Twin City Cremations and Funeral Services
122 North Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.