Billy Gray Bovender
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC
Bovender, Billy Gray

April 14, 1934 - December 16, 2021

Mr. Billy Gray Bovender, age 87, of Thurmond passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston Salem. Mr. Bovender was born April 14, 1934 in Forsyth County to Dewey and Annie Myers Bovender. Mr. Bovender grew up in Winston Salem and was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School Class of 1953. He played J.V. and varsity sports all through high school and continued to play basketball while attending Gardner Webb University. Mr. Bovender was drafted July 22, 1957 by the United States Army While stationed in Amberg, Germany he met the love of his life, Reneé. He was a member of Elkin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and retired co-founder of Surry Maintenance. Mr. Bovender loved his dogs and was very devoted to every one he had ever owned. He was known as a humble, loyal, and honest man with great integrity and work ethic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and one niece. Survivors include: his loving wife of 61 years, Reneé Bovender of the home; sons, Michael Bovender of Elkin, Steve "Bogie" Bovender of Elkin; daughter, Sharron Bovender of Belmont; grandchildren, Mason Bovender of Atlanta, GA and Maddox Bovender of Elkin.

A memorial service will be held via zoom Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Zoom ID: 192-206-145 & Password: 1914). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Ark, PO Box 102, Elkin, NC 28621. Reneé would like to give a special thank you to their children for their love and support during their Dad's illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
(Zoom ID: 192-206-145 & Password: 1914)
NC
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
25 Entries
Bill we will miss you til we see you again
Rose Fritzinger
Friend
December 29, 2021
Michelle Edwards
Friend
December 26, 2021
Love that photo of Bill. That’s how we remember him. But more than that we look forward to seeing him as he should be - young, vibrant and perfect health. What a wonderful day that will be.
Jane & Tom Bode
Friend
December 24, 2021
Bill was such a nice man. I remember going to his home as a child. He and Renee were so kind and welcoming. I’m so sorry to hear he has passed. What a wonderful hope he has.
Emmie Hayes
Friend
December 24, 2021
I knew Bill and Renee' many years ago when I lived in the Elkin area. He was a kind, soft spoken, humble gentleman. Everyone loved him. Renee's and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest condolences.
Nancy Hurd
Friend
December 22, 2021
Our thoughts are with you!
In love Luise, Jürgen, Robert, Petra and family
Petra Jordan
Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will miss him too. We know we will see him again real soon. He is still on the journey with us to God’s promised new world. He will be woken up when we get there. We love you, Rene, Sharon, Mike and Stephen.
Phil and Kim Coots
Friend
December 20, 2021
We just heard about the Passing of Bill ..... S0 very sorry for your loss
Our Heartfelt sympathies extended to you all
I attended school and graduated with Bill in 1953. Bill was a good friend and I have many good memories of our school years together
Gray and Marie Spillman
Lexington N C
Gray and Marie Spillman
Friend
December 19, 2021
I will always keep Bill close to my heart. Some memories I like to bring back were when I was 8 years old and me and my family were staying with you. Especially when Bill and me drove a tractor on the big field behind your house. This was so much fun for me. I thank Bill from the bottom of my heart for these good memories.
JUERGEN Rehmer
Family
December 19, 2021
We had a wonderfull time in the States and in Germany. He was able to drink Weizenbier like a german. We miss him. Juergen Ute Jakob from Germany
Juergen Rehmer
Family
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda Campbell
Friend
December 18, 2021
Bill was my uncle but more like a brother.
He was and is loved by everyone he knew.
Jim Bovender
Family
December 18, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Bovender family.
Doug & Veronica Armstrong
Friend
December 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tommy Bauguess
Friend
December 17, 2021
Bill was always so kind and gentle, a gracious man that will be truly missed, our hearts are breaking for his sweet family that we have known and loved. Love you always Renea.
Bob & Linda Specht
Friend
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doris Cleary
Friend
December 17, 2021
Very nice man...him his wife and children very good ppl.
I wish all of them peace during this difficult time.
Swink Amy
Acquaintance
December 17, 2021
I did not personally know Billy but I know his children. They are all great people which is a testament to what an amazing father he must have been.
Derrick & Denise Cordova
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sharron,
I wish you peace during this difficult time. May your happy memories of special times with your father bring you comfort.
Cathy Williams Wilson
Cathy Wilson
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I have so many fond memories of being at their home in Elkin when I was a teenager. Bill and Renee were and still are a wonderful example of love and understanding. My heart goes out to all of the family.
Kathy Sumner Reid
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr Bovender’s passing. I remember him at PVH, he was always so nice. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you!
Micheal and Holly
December 17, 2021
Robert & Kim Reynolds
December 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brian and Tina Holloway
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are saddened by his passing and send our condolences to Renee, Michael, Sharron, Stephen and the grandsons. He was a good man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Jack and Linda Burris
Friend
December 17, 2021
Bill Bovender was a wonderful man. To all of Bills loved ones, I want to express my deepest sympathy. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Brenda Goad
Friend
December 16, 2021
