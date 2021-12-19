Bovender, Billy Gray
April 14, 1934 - December 16, 2021
Mr. Billy Gray Bovender, age 87, of Thurmond passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston Salem. Mr. Bovender was born April 14, 1934 in Forsyth County to Dewey and Annie Myers Bovender. Mr. Bovender grew up in Winston Salem and was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School Class of 1953. He played J.V. and varsity sports all through high school and continued to play basketball while attending Gardner Webb University. Mr. Bovender was drafted July 22, 1957 by the United States Army While stationed in Amberg, Germany he met the love of his life, Reneé. He was a member of Elkin Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and retired co-founder of Surry Maintenance. Mr. Bovender loved his dogs and was very devoted to every one he had ever owned. He was known as a humble, loyal, and honest man with great integrity and work ethic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and one niece. Survivors include: his loving wife of 61 years, Reneé Bovender of the home; sons, Michael Bovender of Elkin, Steve "Bogie" Bovender of Elkin; daughter, Sharron Bovender of Belmont; grandchildren, Mason Bovender of Atlanta, GA and Maddox Bovender of Elkin.
A memorial service will be held via zoom Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Zoom ID: 192-206-145 & Password: 1914). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Ark, PO Box 102, Elkin, NC 28621. Reneé would like to give a special thank you to their children for their love and support during their Dad's illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
