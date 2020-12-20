Edwards, Billy S.December 12, 2020Billy S. Edwards, 86, died at home on December 12, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimers.Billy was born and raised in Winston-Salem and retired from Lucent Technologies.He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 siblings and a much loved daughter, Cindy Edwards.Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Gaither Edwards; 3 children, Tammy Edwards-Buchin, Michael Dean and Todd Edwards; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.There will be no services.Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103