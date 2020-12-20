Edwards, Billy S.



December 12, 2020



Billy S. Edwards, 86, died at home on December 12, 2020 following a long battle with Alzheimers.



Billy was born and raised in Winston-Salem and retired from Lucent Technologies.



He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 siblings and a much loved daughter, Cindy Edwards.



Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Gaither Edwards; 3 children, Tammy Edwards-Buchin, Michael Dean and Todd Edwards; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



There will be no services.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.