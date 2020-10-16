Hairston, Billy
June 28, 1936 - October 12, 2020
Mr. Billy Hairston was born June 28, 1936 and transitioned to his eternal home in Heaven on October 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.