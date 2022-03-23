Southern, Billy
November 6, 1927 - March 20, 2022
Billy Southern, 94 of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born in Rockingham County to the late Aubrey Southern and Treva Darnell Southern on November 6, 1927. Bill grew up in Stokes County around Flat Shoals Mountain. He served his Country in the US Navy four years. Billy worked in textiles most of his life and in his later years he worked for CLR Manufacturing Inc., in paper tube sales. He retired from Caraustar Industries in sales at the age of 70. Bill always said that he was blessed to work for the best people in the world and he always enjoyed going to work. He was a member of Haw Pond Church of Christ. He was a dedicated husband and father, faithful friend, and enjoyed talking to the neighbors each day and never met a stranger. Bill was an avid golf, baseball, and NASCAR fan. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Faye Southern; son, Kent L. Southern (Teresa) of Braselton, Georgia. Per Mr. Southern' s request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
