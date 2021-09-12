Whitaker, Billy Brooks
January 9, 1935 - September 4, 2021
Billy Brooks Whitaker, age 86, passed away on September 4th, 2021, at home in Morehead City, NC, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Billy was a retired carpenter, manager at R.J. Reynolds, and teacher in Charlotte. He grew up in Pilot Mountain and graduated from Western Carolina University. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Whitaker, mother, Holly Whitaker, brother, Van Whitaker (Elaine Whitaker), and daughter, Donna Berthrong. Billy was a very friendly and social man, with friends spanning throughout NC and beyond. He was a master carpenter who loved working in his shop, fishing at Atlantic Beach, and visiting family and friends.Billy enjoyed photography and was a member of both the Future Farmers of America and 4-H. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Whitaker, daughter Teresa Whitmyer (Steve), grandchildren Holly and Jackson Whitmyer, sister-in-law's Katherine Saunders (Alan) and Sara Jane Cartwright, and several nephews and nieces. A service for Billy will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, Sep 25th at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC. The family would like to thank the staff at 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care for their compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy's name can be made to: www.3hc.org/donate
or mail: 3HC, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534. In addition, donations can be mailed to: First Baptist Church, Attn: Carol Reed, 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.