Triplett, Blanche Sidden
December 13, 1922 - October 25, 2020
Blanche Sidden Triplett died peacefully on October 25, 2020, in her home at Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, NC. Blanche was born in Wilkes County to Chauncey Columbus Sidden and Joyce Holbrook Sidden. After graduating high school at age 16, she completed her studies at Draughon's Business College in Winston Salem, NC, and began a forty year career with American Drew Furniture Company.
In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claude Henry Triplett and her sisters Nancy Earp, Ruth Winters, Mabelle Higgins and Sue Shumate as well as brothers Tyre Sidden and Carl Sidden. She is survived by her sister Nelle Lloyd of Elkin; children Elizabeth and David Beam of Raleigh and Philip and Lyn Triplett of Raleigh; grandchildren and great grandchildren Sarah, Albert, Albert and Covington Lukas of Great Falls, VA, Trip, Paige, Joe and Jackson Triplett of Zebulon, NC, David, Carolyn, Addy and Joseph Beam of Pinehurst, NC and Jesse, Shane, Michael and Natalie Broyles Triplett of Apex.
Special appreciation and love go to her angels, Adelaide Young, Sylvia Tatha and Amy Zhang who were her constant companions, caretakers and most trusted friends for these last nine months.
Also, gratitude goes to the Magnolia Glen Community for enriching and expanding her life in Raleigh for the past seventeen years.
Of all of her accomplishments, both personal and professional, none was more significant that her gift of love for her family and friends. She made a difference every day in the lives of those she touched. Always gracious, always loyal, always ready to help others, both her lifelong friends and friends she made later in life were enriched by her kindness and care. Her role as Nana to her family had no bounds or limitations. Her legacy will be one of perseverance, quiet strength, and egalitarian respect for all.
A graveside service was held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am at Mountlawn Memorial Park in North Wilkesboro, NC. It will be streamed live on the Reins Sturdivant Facebook page.
Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro, NC. The mailing address is PO Box 458, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
.
.
