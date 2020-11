Odom, Blondell BellAugust 25, 1924 - November 20, 2020Ms. Blondell Bell Odom passed away November 20, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1pm-1:30pm at the church. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Her remains may be viewed Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net