Adams, Bobbie Lee "Bob"
October 21, 1932 - December 12, 2020
On Saturday, December 12, 2020, Bobbie Lee "Bob"/"Red" Adams, beloved ather of three children and widower, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children at age 88. Bob was born at home on October 21, 1932 in Jonesville, NC to Commodore Vanderbilt Adams and Pearl Van Hoy Adams, the eighth of their eight children. He graduated from high school in Jonesville in 1951 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served in the Air Force as a crew chief and flight engineer. His Air Force duty took him to Maxwell Field in Alabama and European Command (precursor to NATO) in Naples, Italy. After his active military service ended in 1957, he returned to his native North Carolina and became employed as a machinist for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He worked for RJR for over 30 years until his retirement in 1988. On March 31, 1960 he married Sara Louise Gunderson. Together, they raised three children: eldest daughter Terri Lynn, and sons David Charles and Christopher Lee. His beloved wife Sara passed away on March 26, 1992. He mourned her passing until his own. Bob was always engaged in working with his hands. He loved to take care of his Lewisville home and also perfected his skills at woodworking, carving, leatherwork and gardening. He was a civic-minded Lewisville resident who served from 1964-1977 as a firefighter in the Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member for many years at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Lewisville, where he held many positions of leadership and service on the church board and choir. He was active in the Lewisville Civic Club and was Scoutmaster for Troop 753 of Shiloh Lutheran Church. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his children Terri Doster (Eric) of South Port, NC, David Adams (Ruth Anne) of Clemmons, NC and Chris of Lewisville, NC. He is survived by five grandchildren: David R. Doster (Shelby Veri) of Greensboro, NC, Sara Doster (fiancee Jonathan Braz) also of Greensboro, NC, Robert E. "Zeke" Adams, Sara Anne "Annie" Adams and Mary Jo Adams, all of Clemmons, NC. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Karen Hayward of Austin, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside burial service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Shiloh Lutheran Church on Lewisville-Vienna Road in Lewisville at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wounded Warrior Project
or the Gary Sinese Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
