Miss Bobbie Jean Collins passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born October 17, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Collins, Sr. and Inez Collins, and her only brother, John W. Collins, Jr. She is survived by one daughter, two grandchildren, a sister-in-law, a niece and great-nephew, a Goddaughter, a host of cousins and friends.
Miss Collins may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Collins. I enjoyed to talking to her on Sunday at church (SPWOC). She bright smile will be missed.
Tammy Hardin
April 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I pray that God will give you strength and you know that he can bring you through anything and that he will continue to bless you. She was a great class mate.
Constance Bradley
March 13, 2021
It is with sorrow to learn Bobbie passed away. Bobbie was one of the first people I met when I join First Baptist over 30 years ago. Since then we have made greeting cards and were piano students together. Being with her was always a joy and a blessing. My prayers for her family at this difficult time.
Margaret G. Graham
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Bobbie and I were in the sorority together. I have since moved form Winston. May Gid bless and help you through this trying tome. In
Earline Moore Sutton
March 11, 2021
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Gloria Jeffries-Jones and family
March 11, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy to the family of Ms. Collins. A beautiful person whom we've know for so many years. She was an excellent educator and taught our son at Union Cross in the 1980's. We always welcomed and appreciated the wisdom and words of encouragement she offered our children. God Bless.
Lonnie and Mary Harris & Family
March 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Collins family. May Bobbie Rest In Peace in God's Heavenly arms.
Goodbye Soror Collins, until we meet again
Soror Dr. Evelyn W Sanders
Evelyn Sanders
March 10, 2021
Praying for God´s comfort and peace at this sad time.
Wyrine Dorris
March 10, 2021
My deepest condolences. I´m so-so sorry for your loss.
Janie Aldridge Wanzer
March 10, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. I truly like Mrs Collins and appreciated her friendship. Take care Sharnell.praying for your Family.
Carolyn N Kerns
March 10, 2021
Condolences and prayers of comfort and strength during these tender moments.
Fleming A El-Amin
March 10, 2021
Rest in heavenly peace, Bobbie. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Arlene Valeria Simmons
March 10, 2021
Bobbie Jean and I were friends from 1st grade through Class of 58--We enjoyed our class reunions and luncheons. I will miss her! To her sister-in-law (and my neighbor), Roberta, and the rest of the family, I offer my love and prayers. Doris Brown Jones
Doris B. Jones
March 10, 2021
Dear Ms. Collins, A Phenomenal teacher and a great lady who loved her students and her family. Recently she crossed my mind and I thought, I wonder what she is doing now. To her family that survives her I am glad I chanced to know her and see her inner beauty and truth. May God bless you and keep you in his care. I will hold her tenderly in my memory always.
Pat Minter
Pat MInter
March 10, 2021
May God Bless you real good
James W. Lomax
March 10, 2021
May GOD´S Peace and Comfort sustain you at this sad time of loss of your Loved One
Joyce Armstrong Rankins
March 10, 2021
Sympathy to your family.
Lillie MJ Mickle
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May God give you the strength to endure.