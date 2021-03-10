Dear Ms. Collins, A Phenomenal teacher and a great lady who loved her students and her family. Recently she crossed my mind and I thought, I wonder what she is doing now. To her family that survives her I am glad I chanced to know her and see her inner beauty and truth. May God bless you and keep you in his care. I will hold her tenderly in my memory always. Pat Minter

