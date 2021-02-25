Winston-Salem - Mrs. Bobbie H. Thomas, 88, passed away on February 11, 2020. Mrs. Thomas may be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service private.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
This is the most difficult process of life, the Transition. My heartfelt condolences to the family.
The Comforter will provide you with peace!
Marjorie Guess (Tena)
February 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family at this most difficult time!!
May the Peace of GOD comfort you!
Rev. Pamella W. Mack
February 26, 2021
Kesha Ladd
February 25, 2021
Our Sincere thoughts and prayers are with you Bryant, Wayne, Howard, Jaymor and Barry. May you find comfort in the Comforter who will never leave you; but has welcomed your Dear Mother into her new Heavenly home!