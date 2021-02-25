Menu
Bobbie H. Thomas
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Thomas

Winston-Salem - Mrs. Bobbie H. Thomas, 88, passed away on February 11, 2020. Mrs. Thomas may be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service private.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is the most difficult process of life, the Transition. My heartfelt condolences to the family. The Comforter will provide you with peace!
Marjorie Guess (Tena)
February 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family at this most difficult time!! May the Peace of GOD comfort you!
Rev. Pamella W. Mack
February 26, 2021
Kesha Ladd
February 25, 2021
Our Sincere thoughts and prayers are with you Bryant, Wayne, Howard, Jaymor and Barry. May you find comfort in the Comforter who will never leave you; but has welcomed your Dear Mother into her new Heavenly home!
Delores Brown Gilliam
February 25, 2021
Food Lion Family
February 25, 2021
