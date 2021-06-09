Allgood, Jr., Bobby Gray
January 27, 1967 - June 3, 2021
Bobby Gray Allgood, Jr., 54, of Advance, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born on January 27, 1967, in Forsyth County, to the late Bobby Gray Allgood, Sr. and Violet Emily Hauser Allgood. Bobby had been employed by Davie Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Jaquelyn Faye Taylor Allgood; a daughter, Kelly Booie (Jason) of Mocksville; stepson, Ben Anderson (Karen) of Welcome; siblings, Lester Allgood, of Yadkinville, Troy Allgood (Mary Beth) of Winston-Salem, Cindy Glasscock (Tracy), Sandra Teague (Brian), all of Lewisville, and Viola Choplin (Bill) of Boone; grandchildren, Graycee Booie and Mason Anderson; and his loving fur babies, Paint and Painter.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Lambert Funeral Home Chapel in Mocksville, with Pastor Justin Blue officiating.
The family will receive friends and family at The Bridge Church of Mocksville, 1509 Angell Road, for a meal immediately following the service.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Bobby, there will be a live webcast of his service on the Lambert Funeral Home website as well as by visiting the following: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55096
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028; or Davie County Emergency Services, or donor's choice. Condolences can be made at www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.