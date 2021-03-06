Brawley, Bobby Lee
November 27, 1932 - March 4, 2021
Yadkinville – Bobby Lee Brawley, 88, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born November 27, 1932 in Davidson County to the late Samuel Jason Brawley and Bernice Cook Brawley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Whitaker Brawley; sisters, Louise Gunter, Edith Woody, Betty Agresta, Dot Cummings, Fanny Sizemore, Pat Martin; brothers, Frank Brawley, Bud Brawley. Surviving are his children, Bobbie Gardner; Bryan (Maria) Brawley; grandchildren, Chelsey Gardner Derrick, Chancy Gardner; step-grandchildren, Walter (Isabell) Garcia Magana, Marvin Garcia Magana, Walmore (Amber) Garcia Magana; great-grandchildren, Kylie Derrick, Justice Derrick; sisters, Peggy (Bill) Clarkson, Mildred Hoots; brother, Jim (Gaynell) Brawley; and several nieces and nephews. Bobby will have a public viewing from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 and from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Bill Foust and the Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow at Center Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Memorials can be made to Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuenralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brawley family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.