Bobby Lee Brawley
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Brawley, Bobby Lee

November 27, 1932 - March 4, 2021

Yadkinville – Bobby Lee Brawley, 88, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born November 27, 1932 in Davidson County to the late Samuel Jason Brawley and Bernice Cook Brawley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Whitaker Brawley; sisters, Louise Gunter, Edith Woody, Betty Agresta, Dot Cummings, Fanny Sizemore, Pat Martin; brothers, Frank Brawley, Bud Brawley. Surviving are his children, Bobbie Gardner; Bryan (Maria) Brawley; grandchildren, Chelsey Gardner Derrick, Chancy Gardner; step-grandchildren, Walter (Isabell) Garcia Magana, Marvin Garcia Magana, Walmore (Amber) Garcia Magana; great-grandchildren, Kylie Derrick, Justice Derrick; sisters, Peggy (Bill) Clarkson, Mildred Hoots; brother, Jim (Gaynell) Brawley; and several nieces and nephews. Bobby will have a public viewing from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 and from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Bill Foust and the Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow at Center Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Memorials can be made to Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuenralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brawley family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
7
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Over the years I often thought of Bob. I he was a humble and unselfish man. My thoughts and condolences to Bobby and Bryan.
Robert Posey
April 17, 2021
Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss of a great and Godly man. I had the pleasure years ago to meet Bobby and most of his siblings. What wonderful people they were! Rev. and Mrs. Brawley were my patients when I worked with Yadkin County Home Health. I loved and respected both of them very much. Bobby and the others would take turns coming over to check on them and that's how I met them. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Nations Pendleton
Friend
March 11, 2021
My sympathies to the Brawley family, especially my children. In the words of Garnet Rogers:

"For those lost ones still before me stand
All present as of old,
In the tangled skein of passing years
They shine like threads of gold."
Bill Gardner
March 7, 2021
Bryan, I was saddened to hear about your Dad. Thoughts and prayers of peace and comfort for you and your family. TraceyTilley Haupt
Tracey Tilley Haupt
March 7, 2021
Bobbie I know how close you were to your dad. Praying for strength and comfort for you and all of the family.
Wanda Spicer
Friend
March 6, 2021
So sorry for yall loss sending my condolences for the family and lots of prayers
Rachel Torres
Friend
March 6, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David Cline
March 6, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Bob. We thought a lot of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends.
Darrell & LeAnn Doub
Friend
March 6, 2021
Was so saddened to hear of your loss. My condolences to the family.
Steve Shore
Friend
March 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
March 6, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the loss of Bob. He was a special family member.
Robert & Kathy Cummings
Family
March 6, 2021
I was saddened to read of Bobby's death. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during these days.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
March 6, 2021
Bryan and Bobbie
I am so sorry to hear about Bob. Walt and I thought a lot of him and Jim. He will be missed by a lot of people in the neighborhood. You and and the whole family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathie Jester
Kathie Jester
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Bobbie and Bryan,
Our heart felt sympathy goes out to all of you. Bob was always so good to us and he loved his children and grandchildren so much! He was an extremely hard worker and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He is walking the streets of glory and has been made whole.
Love and prayers,
Stephanie and Midge
Stephanie Brawley
March 5, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Bobbie, Bryan and all the family in the passing of a great man. He is home now with his sweet Nell. May God cover you with His Love and Peace more sufficient than you could ever realize. Love in Christ.
Shirley G Baity
Friend
March 5, 2021
Bobbie and Brian my heart goes out to you and your family. I know what you are going through. Love and prayers! ❤❤
Lee Casstevens
Friend
March 5, 2021
