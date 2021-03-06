Dear Family, I am so sorry for your loss of a great and Godly man. I had the pleasure years ago to meet Bobby and most of his siblings. What wonderful people they were! Rev. and Mrs. Brawley were my patients when I worked with Yadkin County Home Health. I loved and respected both of them very much. Bobby and the others would take turns coming over to check on them and that's how I met them. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.

Tammy Nations Pendleton Friend March 11, 2021