Martin, Bobby Joe
December 19, 1940 - October 7, 2020
Mr. Bobby Joe Martin, 79, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully at Clemmons Village I on October 7, 2020. Mr. Martin was born December 19, 1940 in Forsyth County to William and Mary Miller Martin. Mr. Martin was of the Baptist faith and retired from R.J. Reynolds. He enjoyed golfing and going to the mountains. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Virginia; son, Tony; and one brother, Bill. He is survived by his daughter, Sandie Schultz of Walkertown and son, Scott Martin of Kernersville; two granddaughters, Stacey Francis and Ashley Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Lexie. A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Clemmons Village I for all their compassion and excellent care. Online condolences may be made to hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.