Robbins, Bobby Ray
January 25, 1948 - September 14, 2021
Mr. Bobby Ray Robbins, 73, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 25, 1948, in Forsyth County, the son of Ira Allen and Florence Inez Snow Robbins. Bobby was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and a graduate of the Law Enforcement Program at Forsyth Technical Community College. He attended Northwest Baptist Church and was a born-again Christian. He believed in conservative views. Bobby proudly served the citizens of Forsyth County as a Deputy Sheriff for over 27 years. During this time, he was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and the Advanced Service Award. His work with the Sheriff's Department was his passion. He enjoyed working with children, showing them the lights and siren on his patrol car, and handing out badges. His kindness will be remembered by all the young lives that he touched. Bobby was a physically strong person and was often called a "Legend" among many with whom he worked. He considered himself the luckiest man on earth to have Martha as a wife and Adrienne as a daughter. His devotion to his family and friends will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Martha Lyon Robbins; a daughter, Dr. Adrienne Hill, and husband, Gray of Advance; a grandson Davis Hill of Advance; a step-granddaughter, Ashton Bassett of Winston-Salem; a brother Boyd Robbins and wife, Mary of Clemmons and two nephews, Mike Robbins, and wife, Leesa and Dennis Robbins. We would like to express our appreciation of the wonderful caregivers that have faithfully cared for Bobby. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Ricky Hamann officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday September 20, 2021, at the funeral home with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard standing watch. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.