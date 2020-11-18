Powell, Bobby Wilson
April 20, 1936 - November 15, 2020
POWELL
WALNUT COVE
Bobby Wilson Powell, 84, died Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Bobby was born on April 20, 1936 in Pittsylvania, VA to the late Elijah Biggest and Ava Powell. He was retired from Star Paper. Bobby was a member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, where he was also a former Deacon, and served his country proudly in the US Army. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed drag racing. Bobby loved his family and his dogs.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister.
Bobby is survived his loving wife of 40 years, Vicky Smith Powell; 3 children, Duane Powell (Michelle), Tyler Wilson (Stacy), and Kim Bullard (Jimmy); 6 grandchildren, Daniel Powell, Brandon Powell, Logan Wilson, Colton Smith, Nicholas Hundley, and Morgan Fiske; and 2 great-grandchildren, Silas Fiske and Ryleigh Hundley.
There will be a 2:00 pm inurnment service held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Stokes Outreach: PO Box 973, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Powell family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.