Durham, Bonita



December 18, 1954 - March 13, 2022



Mrs. Bonita Sue Hardy Wishon Durham, 67, of Elkin, NC, died peacefully, Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, in Dobson, NC, after an extended period of declining health. She was a Christian lady, dearly loved her family and friends, and always assisted those in need. Bonita was born December 18, 1954 in Yadkinville, Yadkin County, NC to the late Roger and Annie Lee



Barker Hardy, and spent her entire youth residing in the Crutchfield community, Surry County, NC. She graduated with honors from Surry Central High School in 1973, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Further, educational attainments include earning double degrees, A.A. and A.S., with honors from Surry Community College. Bonita was an active member of Gum Orchard Baptist Church where she once served as church secretary and as a choir member. She was a former, active member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, and once was a choir member. Bonita was an active member of the Zephyr Ruritan Club, and formerly held administrative duties. She spent her career in business retiring as the communications secretary for the Candle Corporation of America in Elkin, NC. Lengthy periods of employment include as a business secretary and office manager for Surry Data Services in Dobson, NC (one of the first providers of hardware, software, and technical support for the Surry County, NC government) as well as an accounting and business secretary for Holcomb Brothers H.V.A.C. and Plumbing Supplies in downtown Elkin, NC until their respective closings. In addition to her parents, Bonita was preceded in death by her first husband, John Elbert "J.E." Wishon, November 24, 1999, to whom she married March 19, 1977. They resided in the Cool Springs community, Wilkes County, NC. She was a loving caretaker of the many members of her animal family. Some of those preceding Bonita in death include feline members, Princess and her litter, and canine members, Lucky, Susie, Jasper, and Leche. Survivors include second husband, Charles Leonard Durham, Sr., of the home, to whom she married May 19, 2001; beloved, canine companion, Mitzi; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Hardy Davis and Donald Gray "Petie" Davis, Sr., of Dobson, and Kathy June Hardy, of Dobson, and Ralph Ervin Holt, of Mount Airy; one nephew, Donald Gray Davis, Jr., of Dobson; and stepson and spouse, C.L., Jr. "Chip" and Becky Durham, their children & spouses, and grandchildren, of Elkin. Funeral services were held, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Gum Orchard Baptist Church with services conducted by the Rev. James Hobernicht and the Rev. Joseph Lambert. Interment followed in the Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends, Monday, March 14, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Moody-Davis Funeral Services in Dobson, NC.



Moody-Davis Funeral Service



215 West Kapp Street, Dobson, North Carolina 27017



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.