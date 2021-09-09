Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Elizabeth Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Brooks, Bonnie Elizabeth

February 2, 1951 - September 6, 2021

Ms. Bonnie Elizabeth Gant Brooks, 70, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth Co. on February 2, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Doris Fulk Gant. Bonnie was a caregiver by nature and loved helping others, especially senior adults. She was passionate about rescuing and caring for dogs and worked closely with the North Carolina Yorkie Rescue. Bonnie was a faithful lifelong member of Beck's Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them race bikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Ann Gant. Bonnie is survived by two sons, Jon Brooks (Tonya) and Joe Brooks (Heather); four grandchildren, Katlyn, Kambri, Jasper-Allen and Kieran; her sister, Elaine Reich (David); her nephews and niece, Sam Reich, Chris Reich (Lindsay), Laura Gaskill (Weston); and her great-niece and nephew, Lyla and Coley. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Beck's Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Steele and Mr. David Reich officiating. The family asks that all who wish to attend, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Beck's Baptist Church, 5505 Beck's Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Haywroth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania - Rural hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Becks Baptist Church Cemetery
5505 Becks Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers being lifted for comfort during this difficult time. Love you Beckie and Thomas
Thomas and Beckie Garner
Other
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results