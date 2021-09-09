Brooks, Bonnie Elizabeth
February 2, 1951 - September 6, 2021
Ms. Bonnie Elizabeth Gant Brooks, 70, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth Co. on February 2, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Doris Fulk Gant. Bonnie was a caregiver by nature and loved helping others, especially senior adults. She was passionate about rescuing and caring for dogs and worked closely with the North Carolina Yorkie Rescue. Bonnie was a faithful lifelong member of Beck's Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them race bikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Ann Gant. Bonnie is survived by two sons, Jon Brooks (Tonya) and Joe Brooks (Heather); four grandchildren, Katlyn, Kambri, Jasper-Allen and Kieran; her sister, Elaine Reich (David); her nephews and niece, Sam Reich, Chris Reich (Lindsay), Laura Gaskill (Weston); and her great-niece and nephew, Lyla and Coley. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Beck's Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Steele and Mr. David Reich officiating. The family asks that all who wish to attend, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Beck's Baptist Church, 5505 Beck's Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Haywroth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania - Rural hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.