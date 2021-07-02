Menu
Bonnie Jean Griffin
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Griffin, Bonnie Jean

May 29, 1944 - June 22, 2021

Mrs. Bonnie Jean Griffin, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Bonnie was born May 29, 1944, in Bedford, Virginia. Bonnie was raised by mother, Doris Hooper Jamison and loving step-father, Russell A. Jamison, along with father, Harry F. Smith and loving step-mother, Edith Mae Smith.

For over 15 years, she worked in the banking industry in Winston-Salem as a Human Resources Manager. Afterwards, she taught classes at Forsyth Tech and Deere Hitachi. She worked as a Patient Flow Representative in the Emergency Room at Forsyth Medical Center. She volunteered many years at Family Services of Winston-Salem on the Sexual Assault Response Team.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for anyone with an appetite. She was an adoring "Yaya" to her 3 grandsons and enjoyed coloring pictures ambidextrously for them, an exercise that helped keep her mind sharp. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Garrett "Garry" Griffin.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Crouch and husband Kevin; grandsons, Kaden Crouch, Brennan Crouch, and Lachlan Crouch; sister, Vicki Freeman; brother, K.T. Jamison; sister, Linda Smith; brother, Dannie Smith, and many loved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Don Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Association. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health ICU Trauma Team for their care, dedication, and professionalism.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jul
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of our beloved Bonnie: my family and I will miss her sweet spirit. We´ve been neighbors for many years and often looked out for each other all of the time. She had a lovely sense of humor and fed the animals in the neighborhood. My heart is heavy but I rejoice that heaven has received an angel. Will miss our weekly conversations. Rest In Peace Bonnie. We shall meet again. Love and peace. Carmen, Chelsea and Chase
Carmen Bonham
Friend
July 2, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Bonnie's family for your loss of this beautiful lady. I worked with Bonnie at County of Forsyth Administrative Offices back in the early 70's. Thought the world of her. I was thinking of her lately & tried to find her on Facebook. So sorry to read of her passing.
Barbara Barron
Work
July 2, 2021
