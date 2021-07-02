To the family of our beloved Bonnie: my family and I will miss her sweet spirit. We´ve been neighbors for many years and often looked out for each other all of the time. She had a lovely sense of humor and fed the animals in the neighborhood. My heart is heavy but I rejoice that heaven has received an angel. Will miss our weekly conversations. Rest In Peace Bonnie. We shall meet again. Love and peace. Carmen, Chelsea and Chase

Carmen Bonham Friend July 2, 2021