Griffin, Bonnie Jean
May 29, 1944 - June 22, 2021
Mrs. Bonnie Jean Griffin, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Bonnie was born May 29, 1944, in Bedford, Virginia. Bonnie was raised by mother, Doris Hooper Jamison and loving step-father, Russell A. Jamison, along with father, Harry F. Smith and loving step-mother, Edith Mae Smith.
For over 15 years, she worked in the banking industry in Winston-Salem as a Human Resources Manager. Afterwards, she taught classes at Forsyth Tech and Deere Hitachi. She worked as a Patient Flow Representative in the Emergency Room at Forsyth Medical Center. She volunteered many years at Family Services of Winston-Salem on the Sexual Assault Response Team.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for anyone with an appetite. She was an adoring "Yaya" to her 3 grandsons and enjoyed coloring pictures ambidextrously for them, an exercise that helped keep her mind sharp. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Garrett "Garry" Griffin.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Crouch and husband Kevin; grandsons, Kaden Crouch, Brennan Crouch, and Lachlan Crouch; sister, Vicki Freeman; brother, K.T. Jamison; sister, Linda Smith; brother, Dannie Smith, and many loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Don Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Heart Association
. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health ICU Trauma Team for their care, dedication, and professionalism.
