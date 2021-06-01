Kiser, Bonnie Jean Nelson
May 21, 1951 - May 29, 2021
Mrs. Bonnie Jean Nelson Kiser, 70, was called home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family and friends. Bonnie was born in Forsyth County on May 21, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, B.J. Nelson and Evelyn Vaden Nelson, and her sister-in-law, Doris Nelson. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Howard "Bubby" W. Kiser of the home; beloved son, Brian W. Kiser (Jan) of Pinnacle, NC; three special grandchildren, Megan L. Bradsher and great-grandchild Shelby Grayce Bradsher, Corben J. Kiser (Megan Russell), and Chase A. Kiser (Hannah Wood). She is also survived by four brothers, Barry Nelson, Ken Nelson (Kathy), Dale Nelson (Tracey), and Tim Nelson (Marla Wall); two sisters, Kay Wall (Jimmie) and Pam Doomy; special son, David Clodfelter (Tina); brothers-in-law, David Kiser (Brenda) and Glen Kiser (Cherie); sister-in-law, Barbara Dodson (Ken); and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful neighbors. Bonnie had a deep love for her family and the beach. Bonnie was the foundation of her family, and her ability to make you feel welcome and loved knew no bounds. She loved to go to the beach and spend time watching the waves and spending time with family and friends. In honoring Bonnie's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bonnie to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln. Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank all family, friends, and loving neighbors who helped during this difficult time. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Kiser. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
