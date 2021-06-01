Menu
Bonnie Jean Nelson Kiser
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Kiser, Bonnie Jean Nelson

May 21, 1951 - May 29, 2021

Mrs. Bonnie Jean Nelson Kiser, 70, was called home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family and friends. Bonnie was born in Forsyth County on May 21, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, B.J. Nelson and Evelyn Vaden Nelson, and her sister-in-law, Doris Nelson. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Howard "Bubby" W. Kiser of the home; beloved son, Brian W. Kiser (Jan) of Pinnacle, NC; three special grandchildren, Megan L. Bradsher and great-grandchild Shelby Grayce Bradsher, Corben J. Kiser (Megan Russell), and Chase A. Kiser (Hannah Wood). She is also survived by four brothers, Barry Nelson, Ken Nelson (Kathy), Dale Nelson (Tracey), and Tim Nelson (Marla Wall); two sisters, Kay Wall (Jimmie) and Pam Doomy; special son, David Clodfelter (Tina); brothers-in-law, David Kiser (Brenda) and Glen Kiser (Cherie); sister-in-law, Barbara Dodson (Ken); and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful neighbors. Bonnie had a deep love for her family and the beach. Bonnie was the foundation of her family, and her ability to make you feel welcome and loved knew no bounds. She loved to go to the beach and spend time watching the waves and spending time with family and friends. In honoring Bonnie's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bonnie to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln. Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank all family, friends, and loving neighbors who helped during this difficult time. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Kiser. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family and to the many that loved Bonnie. The Pepsi/Cognizant family shares great memories of Bonnie and she will be greatly missed.
Brian Henkel
Work
June 2, 2021
It was a joy knowing Bonnie at Pepsi. Her smile and her kind words always made my day. She was a wonderful person to know.
Cynthia Barton
Work
June 1, 2021
Bubby, Brian, Jan and family. Marty and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend Bonnie. She will be missed. May God wrap each of you in his Loving Arms.
Keith Richardson
June 1, 2021
May God be with you Bubby and all your family! Bonnie was such a wonderful person and will be missed by everyone.
Shelby Burrow
Friend
June 1, 2021
Bonnie helped to train me at Pepsi, and when I was getting married she offered me some great advice, It's something I have never forgotten. So sorry for your loss.
Daniel
June 1, 2021
I'm so very sorry ... Sending Thoughts and Prayers ... God Bless ... Bonnie was a good woman ....
Stephanie Nelson
Family
June 1, 2021
