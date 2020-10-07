Dempster, Bonnie M.
June 13, 1938 - October 5, 2020
Bonnie M. Dempster died Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, N.C. after a brief illness. Bonnie was born on June 13, 1938, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Madge Y. and William J. Moser. Bonnie lived her entire life in Winston-Salem, graduating from James A. Gray High School and later, Salem College.
After school, Bonnie joined R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., where she met her husband, Joseph B. Dempster. Bonnie and Joe were married in January1964. Together, they had two sons. Bonnie devoted herself to her family. She was not only a wonderful wife and mother, but also a first-rate party planner, classroom mom, carpool driver, youth sports fan, and anything else that would allow her to support her husband and children. Her tireless involvement with her children and their school activities led to her appointment as a trustee of Forsyth Country Day School, where she helped shape some of the early years of the school. Bonnie's house was always a gathering spot for her children's friends. For several years, rarely a day went by without a basketball game in the driveway or a baseball game in the yard, followed always by some group of players staying for dinner. Many of her happiest years were spent in a kitchen full of her boys and their friends.
As much as she loved her family, Bonnie loved beauty. Her keen sense of fashion led her to a second and very successful career selling women's clothing. The kitchen may have been full of kids, but for many years the den was full of dresses. However, no matter how hard she worked, she kept her family first.
Bonnie was exceptionally artistic her whole life and found ways to make beautiful art from plants, flowers, seashells, and various found objects. As the children grew up and away from home, Bonnie turned her artistic interests into her true calling as an accomplished watercolorist. Her work was accepted in numerous judged art shows, including Watercolor Society of North Carolina exhibitions, where she became a Signature Member.
As much as she once loved a houseful of children, she later loved painting with her friends. Much of Bonnie's art can be found in homes, businesses and public places around the Triad. Always a generous friend and supportive of other artists, she displayed a number of pieces of her friend's art in her home.
Never satisfied with sitting still, Bonnie found ways to turn her personal artistic success into success for others. Bonnie was also a driving force behind the creation of several art shows in the community that not only showcased her and her friends' art, but also raised money for charitable causes.
Bonnie was one of the primary organizers of the Senior Services Art Show, which since 2011 has raised more than a million dollars for Meals on Wheels. She would never have called herself a philanthropist, but her efforts have positively and financially impacted many nonprofit and religious organizations around the community.
Bonnie faithfully attended Home Moravian Church for years, participating in women's circles, committees, and serving several years as the chair of the candle committee. Bonnie also enjoyed serving parishioners as a diener at the Moravian Church's annual Lovefeast celebrations at Easter, Christmas and other times of the year. Additionally, her love of the church and its history made her a well-versed volunteer docent for many years for those visitors wanting to know more about the Moravian Church and its history in Old Salem.
Bonnie loved tennis with friends, her house at Figure Eight Island, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, UNC sports, interior decorating, the Lawndale Garden Club, dinners with her husband and their friends, holidays with her children, and — as much as or more than anything — she loved everything about her grandchildren. Many of her friends have been subjected to hours of stories about special events or even routine matters in which her grandchildren were involved.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and by her son, John. She is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Joe, by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph B. and Elizabeth J. Dempster, Jr., of Raleigh, NC, by her daughter-in-law Lyne H. Dempster, also of Raleigh, and by her four adoring grandchildren who will all miss their "Mimi" very much. She is also survived by her sisters and their husbands, Mollie Leitzes and husband Mel Solomon of Ithaca, NY; Jane Caress, and husband Bruce Caress of Youngsville, NC; and by her brother, Timothy Leitzes of Sunrise, FL.
A private family graveside memorial will soon be held in God's Acre in Old Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family invites any who wish to make a memorial contribution in Bonnie's honor to make the same to Home Moravian Church (529 Church St, Winston-Salem, NC 27010); Senior Services, Inc. (2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105); or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be made online at wwwsalemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.