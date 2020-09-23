Speas, Bonnie Sue
May 8, 1932 - September 20, 2020
Mrs. Bonnie Sue Speas, 88, passed away September 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born May 8, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Irvin Thomas Hobart Spainhour and Martha Vaughn Spainhour. She was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church and was involved with many aspects around the church. Bonnie and her husband were founding members of Rural Hall Little League and spent a lot of time there because of their love for children. In addition, she volunteered some of her time to the Cancer Services of Winston-Salem. Bonnie loved teaching classes to those who bought sewing machines at Sears. She held classes to assist people in learning the fundamentals of the machine. Her most enjoyable time to herself was faithfully going to the YMCA taking water aerobics and just being around her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orlice Alphus Speas, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by two sons, Mark Speas, and Rodney Speas (Suzy); two step grandchildren, Stryker Stubbs and Ashton Hardy; one sister, Norma Cox; one brother-in-law, Wilburn Speas; one sister-in-law, Wanda Speas and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Antioch United Methodist Church with Rev. Pat Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem, 3175 Maplewood Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103 and/or Antioch United Methodist Church, 9220 Antioch Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.