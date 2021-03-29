Pruitt, Boyd Gray



January 9, 1937 - March 28, 2021



Yadkinville



Mr. Boyd Gray Pruitt, 84, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home. Mr. Pruitt was born January 9, 1937 in Forsyth County to Sherman and Jessie Mae Steelman Pruitt. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. and enjoyed hunting and cutting wood. Boyd was known for his witty personality and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Mr. Pruitt was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet Crotts Pruitt; a son, Brook (Sandy) Pruitt; a grandson, Logan Gray Pruitt; two sisters, Glenda (Cleve) Hollar and Barbara Knouse; and a brother, Bill Pruitt.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Jonathan Barker, Rev. Steve McCollum and Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sandy Springs Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice and the "Davie County Angels" for the loving care and to all the friends and neighbors for the love shown during this difficult time.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.