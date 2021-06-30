Brown, Bradford "Brad" Keith
December 13, 1962 - June 26, 2021
Mr. Bradford Keith Brown, 58, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. He was born December 13, 1962, in Forsyth County to the late Becky Brown. Brad was a devoted husband and father who never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Lori Joyce-Brown. Where you saw one you saw the other; the two were inseparable. Brad graduated from West Forsyth High School, class of 1981. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Brad then started his career as a Police Officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department. He retired with 30 years of service with the rank of Corporal. Brad was currently working as a Deputy Sheriff for the Davie County Sheriff's Office. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Harriet Joyce. In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by two sons, Kyle Bradford Brown (Hayley) and Matthew Keith Brown; brother, Barry Brown (Angie); father-in-law, Graham Joyce; brother-in-law, David Joyce (Tina); sister-in-law, Amy Perkins (Tony); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, July 1st at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the church. The committal service will take place 11:00 AM Friday, July 2nd at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.