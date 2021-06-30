Menu
Bradford Keith "Brad" Brown
West Forsyth High School
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Brown, Bradford "Brad" Keith

December 13, 1962 - June 26, 2021

Mr. Bradford Keith Brown, 58, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. He was born December 13, 1962, in Forsyth County to the late Becky Brown. Brad was a devoted husband and father who never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Lori Joyce-Brown. Where you saw one you saw the other; the two were inseparable. Brad graduated from West Forsyth High School, class of 1981. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Brad then started his career as a Police Officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department. He retired with 30 years of service with the rank of Corporal. Brad was currently working as a Deputy Sheriff for the Davie County Sheriff's Office. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Harriet Joyce. In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by two sons, Kyle Bradford Brown (Hayley) and Matthew Keith Brown; brother, Barry Brown (Angie); father-in-law, Graham Joyce; brother-in-law, David Joyce (Tina); sister-in-law, Amy Perkins (Tony); and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, July 1st at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the church. The committal service will take place 11:00 AM Friday, July 2nd at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jul
1
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jul
2
Committal
11:00a.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
6135 Ridgecrest Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
I had the privilege to work with Officer Brown at Ward Elementary. He impacted so many children´s lives, he was absolutely the best representative of any police department. He was always willing to help the students and the teachers, absolutely one of the best. Sending prayers to all that knew and loved him.
Amy Swift
Work
July 1, 2021
next door neighbors as children, I was handicap but he always told me i could do anything if i would try
Tim Moore
Friend
June 30, 2021
We were next door neighbors as children, I had a handicap and he always made me fill like I could do anything if I would only try! See you buddy
Tim Moore
June 30, 2021
My sincere and heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Brown family for their tragic loss of this fine Christian man at such a young age. What a loss also to the community.
Barbara Barron
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lori, I'm so terribly sorry to read of Brad's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tammy Newsom Watson
Other
June 30, 2021
