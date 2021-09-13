Menu
Bradley Wayne Haas
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Haas, Bradley Wayne

May 27, 1976 - September 8, 2021

WALKERTOWN

Bradley Wayne Haas, 45, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.

Bradley was born March 27, 1976 in Forsyth County to Floyd Wayne and Hilda Watson Haas. He was employed at Forsyth Ready Mix where he was a truck driver. He was a member at Hill Top Baptist Church and was an avid motorcycle rider. He loved being outdoors and enjoying nature.

Bradley is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Wayne Haas; stepfather, Woody Mabe; maternal grandparents, Guy and Louise Watson, and his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Rachel Haas.

He is survived by his loving mother, Hilda Haas Mabe; daughter, Abbie Haas; stepson, Stephen Sanders; step grandchildren, Hunter and Clayton Sanders, and his special friend and companion, Courtney Hanson.

There will be a 2:00 PM Graveside Service held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor W.A. Seawell, Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Haas family.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
Brad was a kind man. Hunter loved him to pieces. Fly high Brad.
Kathy Herr
September 14, 2021
