Haas, Bradley Wayne
May 27, 1976 - September 8, 2021
WALKERTOWN
Bradley Wayne Haas, 45, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.
Bradley was born March 27, 1976 in Forsyth County to Floyd Wayne and Hilda Watson Haas. He was employed at Forsyth Ready Mix where he was a truck driver. He was a member at Hill Top Baptist Church and was an avid motorcycle rider. He loved being outdoors and enjoying nature.
Bradley is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Wayne Haas; stepfather, Woody Mabe; maternal grandparents, Guy and Louise Watson, and his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Rachel Haas.
He is survived by his loving mother, Hilda Haas Mabe; daughter, Abbie Haas; stepson, Stephen Sanders; step grandchildren, Hunter and Clayton Sanders, and his special friend and companion, Courtney Hanson.
There will be a 2:00 PM Graveside Service held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor W.A. Seawell, Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
