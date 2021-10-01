Whittington, Brady Austin
September 2, 1996 - September 25, 2021
King, NC – Brady Austin Whittington, 25, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Brady was born on September 2, 1996, in Forsyth County, NC to Gary and Lisa Whittington. He was a member of New Hope Ministry in Pinnacle. He was a kind person who spent most of his time with friends and family. Brady loved fishing, bull riding, turkey shooting, going to auction sales and spending time with his children.
Brady was preceded in death by his daughter, Layla; his sister, Christina Whittington; and his grandparents: Grady Stanley, Elsie Stanley, Betty Snyder, and Bobby Whittington.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Gary and Lisa Whittington; his children, Tye and Kandi; his siblings: Stacy Richards (Jason), Matt Whittington (Amber), Brandon Whittington, Brett Whittington, Bryan Whittington, and Amanda Whittington; his grandfather, Arnold Snyder; along with his uncles: Dale Whittington (Karen), Barry Whittington, Chris Stanley (Shelby), and Harold Snyder (Robin).
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Slate Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Slate Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Donnie Bowman officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brady Austin Whittington. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.