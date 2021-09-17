Menu
Brenda Kay Moore Brannock
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Brannock, Brenda Kay Moore

June 30, 1946 - September 14, 2021

MOCKSVILLE—Mrs. Brenda Kay Moore Brannock, 75, of Shadybrook Road, departed this life on September 14, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born on June 30, 1946, in Stokes County, to the late James Franklin and Margie Marie McGee Moore, the youngest of three daughters.

Mrs. Brannock retired from Sara Lee after working many years as a benefits administrator. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and was an avid golfer. Most of all, she cherished being a devoted grandma.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Don Brannock, of the home; a son, Russ Brannock (Gina), of Clemmons; two grandchildren, Matthew Brannock and Ryan Hutchinson; and two sisters, Helen McGuire and Barbara Woodbury (Sonny); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Davie County Meals on Wheels, 278 Meroney St., Mocksville, NC 27028.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love and prayers to the family of Brenda. I will always remember her beautiful smile and kindness
Toni mcguire
September 18, 2021
