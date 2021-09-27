Bristow, Brenda Morton
December 21, 1944 - September 25, 2021
Mrs. Brenda Kaye Morton Bristow, age 76 of Clemmons passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. She was born December 21, 1944 in Stanly County to the late Hubert Clinton Morton and Jewel Talbert Morton. Mrs. Bristow graduated nursing school from the North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1966, specialized in Oncology nursing throughout her career, and was recognized as one of the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina in 1991. She had retired from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a Registered Nurse with 40 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Albert Bristow, Jr. and her brother Steve Morton. Surviving are one son, Clyde A. Bristow, III (Darlene) of Advance; one daughter, Catherine Harris (Buddy) of Leland, NC; three granddaughters, Rebecca Harris, Sarah Harris and Deborah Harris; one sister, Louise M. Waller (Michael) of Greensboro and one brother, Rodney Morton (Sally) of Holly Springs. A Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Friedberg Moravian Church by Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Friedberg Moravian Prayers & Squares Quilter Mission or making a donation to the Hinkle Hospice House in Davidson County. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
(Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.