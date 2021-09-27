Menu
Brenda Morton Bristow
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Bristow, Brenda Morton

December 21, 1944 - September 25, 2021

Mrs. Brenda Kaye Morton Bristow, age 76 of Clemmons passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. She was born December 21, 1944 in Stanly County to the late Hubert Clinton Morton and Jewel Talbert Morton. Mrs. Bristow graduated nursing school from the North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1966, specialized in Oncology nursing throughout her career, and was recognized as one of the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina in 1991. She had retired from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a Registered Nurse with 40 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Albert Bristow, Jr. and her brother Steve Morton. Surviving are one son, Clyde A. Bristow, III (Darlene) of Advance; one daughter, Catherine Harris (Buddy) of Leland, NC; three granddaughters, Rebecca Harris, Sarah Harris and Deborah Harris; one sister, Louise M. Waller (Michael) of Greensboro and one brother, Rodney Morton (Sally) of Holly Springs. A Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Friedberg Moravian Church by Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Friedberg Moravian Prayers & Squares Quilter Mission or making a donation to the Hinkle Hospice House in Davidson County. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church
NC
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of Brenda´s passing. Mom(Marylyn) passed in December. May God give you all peace as she has earned her wings.
Kelly McQuage Thompson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Clyde and Darlene- we are so sorry to hear of your sweet Mom´s passing. Praying for you and your family! Much love to you
Kevin and Charleen Hayes
September 27, 2021
