Pass, Brenda Gail Crater



November 20, 1941 - October 13, 2020



At 9:30 p.m. on October 13, God called his precious daughter home to heaven.



Brenda was born in Forsyth County as the eldest child to Clarence (Bill) and Sarah (Ophelia) Crater. She grew up in West Salem and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High in 1958. After high school, she married Hardin Gray Pass, Sr., and bore him 4 sons. Soon she joined the work force at RJR, where she would loyally remain until retirement some 33 years later. Brenda furthered her education with an associate's in Applied Science in business.



She was a tireless, dedicated, and devoted mother, grandmother, and mentor to her 4 sons and 4 grandsons. She supported each of her boys in all their passions and endeavors without reservation or limitation.



A devoted daughter, her steadfast service and commitment was unparalleled as she cared and comforted her mother in her home. With Brenda's help, Ophelia surmounted numerous health obstacles and enjoyed a happy, comfortable conclusion to a long productive life.



Brenda had many hobbies and interests, including restoration of her home and spending time at her beach house at Ocean Isle. She enjoyed painting landscapes, gardening, reading, and photography.



Brenda was preceded to heaven by her parents; her son, Brian Anthony; and younger siblings, Wesley Crater and Leslie Beasley. She is survived by sons, Hardin Gray Pass, Jr., Mitchell Scott Pass, Wendell Curtis Pass; grandsons, Nicholas Gray Pass (wife, Desiree) and Christopher Jacob Pass; great-grandsons, Braxton and Nicholas Pass; and lifelong friend, Wanda Reavis. Also surviving: in-laws, Debbie Crater and Jimmy Beasley; nieces and nephews, Nicky Simmons, Casey Frymire, Charles Wesley Crater, Jay Beasley and family, Jamie Beasley and family; cousins, Gene and Jerry Hartman and Gerald Hartis.



Diligent, tenacious, frank, and outspoken; you never wondered where Brenda stood on a matter. An inspiration to all who knew her, with little to no regard for her own comfort or convenience, she was the epitome of selflessness and service. She was the Rock of the Pass family; she will forever be missed but never be forgotten. There will be a graveside memorial on November 6 at 2 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial graveyard.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.