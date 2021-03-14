Johnson, Brenda McQueen
December 10, 1946 - March 7, 1921
On Sunday March 7, 2021 Brenda McQueen Johnson won. She stepped into Heaven and saw her Savior face to face. After a long and hard-fought battle with cancer, Brenda went Home and is forever healed-Hallelujah! Brenda was born in Pinehurst, NC to JC and Juanita McQueen. She was the oldest of 3 girls and loved her sisters Nancy Garrett and Marcia McQueen. As a "Pastor's Kid," she grew up in several cities throughout NC before her family moved to Mt. Airy in 1962. There Brenda met the love of her life Calvin Johnson. They were married on May 19, 1968 and spent the next 52 years loving life together. They have one son Jim Johnson (wife, Joni) and one daughter Cindy Johnson (husband, Steve) both of Winston-Salem NC. Jim and Joni have two sons, Caleb and Elijah. Brenda adored her family and her life revolved around them and all of their activities. She was the absolute best wife, mom, sister, and "Grammy" that you could ever hope for. Brenda retired from the City of Winston-Salem. She was a faithful member of Old Town Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and she especially loved being part of the Women's Ministry. In her free time, she loved to travel, to make jewelry/crafts, and shop! We will have a service to celebrate Brenda on Monday April 12, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Christian Life Center of Old Town Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Town Baptist Church Women's Ministry, 4386 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.