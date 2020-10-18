Ellison, Brenda Joyce Davenport
February 6, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Mrs. Brenda Joyce Davenport Ellison, 71 of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born February 6, 1949 in Louisville, KY to the late Charles Davenport and Dorothy (Padgett) Davenport. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Ellison; three sons, Jason Ellison (Candyce), Charles Ellison (Sherrie) and John Ellison (Maria); ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. Brenda is also survived by two brothers, Joe Davenport (Norma) and David Davenport (Lynn). In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny and Tony Davenport. Brenda was a graduate of Ursuline Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, class of 1967. She was an avid bowler at Creekside Lanes in Winston-Salem for over 20 years. She loved the sport and the friends she made along the way. Brenda was an Air Force wife for over 23 years and traveled around the world to Germany, Greece, and England before settling in Winston-Salem. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church by Fr. A. J. Gallant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Ellison. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.