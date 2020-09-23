Palm, Brenda Lynne



July 12, 1961 - September 16, 2020



Brenda Lynne Palm, age 59, passed away the evening of September 16th, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Milton and Edna Foster on July 12th, 1961. She was married to her best friend, love, and companion, Dana Palm, on June 28th, 1987.



Lynne was the walking example of someone who lived to help others. With numerous years of experience working at Brenner's Children Hospital as well as almost two decades working with EC children at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, she instilled selflessness and compassion into every day life. She always lived by the sense that you should always be kind to others, treat them how you would want to be treated, and live life through love.



She loved the beach, warm weather and being surrounded by the people she cared for most. Anyone that knew her realized how fun, lively and loving she was towards everyone. Rock and roll music and a few dance moves were never out of the question while she was around.



She is survived by her three children, Morgan, Danielle and Hunter Palm; her grandson, Liam Mulvey; her husband, Dana Palm; her brother and father, Glenn Foster and Milton Foster.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.