Maines, Brenda Faye Parker
February 6, 1951 - March 18, 2021
Mrs. Brenda Faye Parker Maines, 70, of Winston-Salem, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Brenda was born on February 6, 1951 in Surry County to the late Jasper Daniel Parker and Ida Mae Parker. She graduated from Surry Central High School in 1969 and later obtained a degree in police science. Faye was married to her husband, Lonnie Mack Maines, Jr. for 39 wonderful years. She was employed by the Winston-Salem Police Department, Wachovia Bank and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, where she retired as a Corporal in 1995. While at the Sheriff's Office, Faye worked in the patrol division, serving in the honor guard and as a school resource officer. Faye loved to travel to the beach with her family and friend, Scotty. She also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Sparta, NC, where she loved deer hunting and the outdoors with her husband and son. She enjoyed taking weekend trips to the cabin with her friend Tammy and other church members. Faye was a long-time member of Victory on the Frontline Church in Lexington, where she served in numerous capacities including choir director and special music minister with her husband. Faye loved the Lord with all her heart, and she sang about him at church revivals and concerts for 38 years. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Ray Parker, Billy Parker, and Jasper Parker; sisters, Nannie Boyd and Gladys Boyles; niece, Cheryl Ayers; nephew, Dean Parker; and great nephew, D.J. Leftwich. Faye is survived by her husband, Lonnie M. Maines, Jr.; son, Lonnie M. Maines, III; sister-in-law, Emily Jones (Walter); nieces, Judy Leftwich (Dennis), Amy Haynes, Donna Shelton, and Tammy Parker; great-nieces and nephews, Cagney Ayers, Brian Ayers, Rylee Haynes, Garret Haynes, and numerous other cousins, great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Victory on the Frontline Church, 4370 Welcome-Arcadia Rd., Lexington, NC 27295 with Pastor Michael Duffield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm prior to the service at the church. A committal service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family would like to thank Pastor Michael Duffield, Rev. Bob Whitaker, Rev. Bob Williams, Rev. Harry Wood, Rev. Jimmy Lancaster, Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, Alleghany County Sheriff's Department, Dr. Paschold and staff, church congregation, family and friends for all the compassion, love and support given to Brenda and her family during her cancer battle. Brenda has fought the good fight, she finished her course, she kept the faith and she will now put on her crown and march all over God's promised land. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Maines. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.