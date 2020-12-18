Menu
Brenda Nelson
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grandview Memorial Funeral Home
789 Grandview Dr
Sparta, NC
Nelson, Brenda

July 25, 1954 - December 16, 2020

Brenda Sides Nelson, age 66, of Fraser Road, Sparta, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 25, 1954 in Davidson County to Homer T. and Bonnie Payne Sides. As a child, Brenda was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church. After she married Buddy they attended Westside Independent Baptist Church. She and Buddy was a member of Alleghany and N.C. Tree Growers Association. Brenda loved decorating and designing and was very fashionable. She loved animals and wanted to save them. She loved her precious granddaughter Lexie. She is survived by her husband, John "Buddy" Nelson of the home; one son, Chad M. Reece and wife Kimberly of Sparta; one granddaughter, Lexie Reece; her parents, Homer and Bonnie Sides of Sparta; two sisters, Loretta Sides Shore and fiancé Ricky Long of Lewisville, Debra Sides Haynes and husband Mike of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews also survive. A private funeral service to honor the life of Brenda will be held at Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Haynes officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Twin Oaks Vet and Animal Shelter, 2970 US-21, Sparta, NC 28675. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.

Grandview Memorial Funeral Home

789 Grandview Drive Sparta, NC 28675
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
Dear Family, You are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May God Bless you and your family at this time.
Mrs. Dorothy Sides Reynolds
November 1, 2021
Dear Buddy, I remember the day we visited you and met Brenda. As you both showed us around your farm she was so gracious and happy. I think you made a great life together.
Tim and Chryll Sparks
December 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss Buddy. My condolences,
Tim Jarvis
December 18, 2020
