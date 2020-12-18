Nelson, Brenda
July 25, 1954 - December 16, 2020
Brenda Sides Nelson, age 66, of Fraser Road, Sparta, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 25, 1954 in Davidson County to Homer T. and Bonnie Payne Sides. As a child, Brenda was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church. After she married Buddy they attended Westside Independent Baptist Church. She and Buddy was a member of Alleghany and N.C. Tree Growers Association. Brenda loved decorating and designing and was very fashionable. She loved animals and wanted to save them. She loved her precious granddaughter Lexie. She is survived by her husband, John "Buddy" Nelson of the home; one son, Chad M. Reece and wife Kimberly of Sparta; one granddaughter, Lexie Reece; her parents, Homer and Bonnie Sides of Sparta; two sisters, Loretta Sides Shore and fiancé Ricky Long of Lewisville, Debra Sides Haynes and husband Mike of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews also survive. A private funeral service to honor the life of Brenda will be held at Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Haynes officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Twin Oaks Vet and Animal Shelter, 2970 US-21, Sparta, NC 28675. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.