Brenda Nelson Venable
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Venable, Brenda Nelson

April 4, 1947 - December 23, 2021

Brenda Nelson Venable, 74, of Pfafftown, passed away December 23, 2021. She was born April 4, 1947 in Stokes County, to the late Curtis & Lorene Nelson. Brenda worked for many years as a Beautician and was a faithful member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church where she served on the Social Committee. She is survived by her Husband; Gary Venable, daughters; Amanda Greene(Greg) & Tammy Venable, Grandchildren; Michael(Taylor), Katie(Steven) & Jessica(Joshua), brother; Charles Nelson(Shirley), sisters; Debra Cook(Mike), Carolyn Tilley and brother-in-law Keith Venable. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Butch Nelson and brother-in-law LG Tilley. Brenda will be remembered by her family and friends for her kind spirit and giving nature. Funeral services will be held at Robinhood Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28 at 2 PM. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Hackworth and Rev. Jason East. The family will receive friends at 1 PM at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Hematology & Oncology Department at Novant Forsyth Medical Center for their loving care. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Robinhood Baptist Church
NC
Gary, sorry to hear about Brenda. God Bless
Larry Southern
Friend
December 28, 2021
Praying for the family during this time in the loss of Brenda. May you feel the presence of the Lord. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,
Dennis Threatt
Friend
December 28, 2021
Gary, Amanda, Tammy and family, we're so sorry for your loss. We pray God gives you comfort during this time. This is such a loss for our family at Robinhood Road Baptist Church. ((Hugs))
Bob and Sharon Bolling
December 27, 2021
Gary, I am sorry for your loss. Your classmate Clyde
Clyde B. Lawson II
December 27, 2021
I will always remember your sweet smile and kind spirit. You will be missed. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Jamilah
Other
December 27, 2021
Gary Amanda Tammy - I know you have many wonderful memories to keep Brenda near to your heart. Love and peace to the three of you.
Nancy Cavanaugh
Friend
December 27, 2021
Prayers for Gary and family
Barry and Barbara Stevens
Friend
December 27, 2021
Praying for you all during this time of your loss. She was a wonderful lady and she will be greatly missed. Sorry for your loss.
Dennis Threatt
Friend
December 27, 2021
