Venable, Brenda Nelson
April 4, 1947 - December 23, 2021
Brenda Nelson Venable, 74, of Pfafftown, passed away December 23, 2021. She was born April 4, 1947 in Stokes County, to the late Curtis & Lorene Nelson. Brenda worked for many years as a Beautician and was a faithful member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church where she served on the Social Committee. She is survived by her Husband; Gary Venable, daughters; Amanda Greene(Greg) & Tammy Venable, Grandchildren; Michael(Taylor), Katie(Steven) & Jessica(Joshua), brother; Charles Nelson(Shirley), sisters; Debra Cook(Mike), Carolyn Tilley and brother-in-law Keith Venable. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Butch Nelson and brother-in-law LG Tilley. Brenda will be remembered by her family and friends for her kind spirit and giving nature. Funeral services will be held at Robinhood Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28 at 2 PM. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Hackworth and Rev. Jason East. The family will receive friends at 1 PM at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Hematology & Oncology Department at Novant Forsyth Medical Center for their loving care. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.