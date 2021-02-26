Westmoreland, Brenda Celeste Southern
June 30, 1939 - February 21, 2021
WESTMORELAND
WINSTON-SALEM
"To be absent from the body is to be present in the Lord."
Our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Brenda Southern Westmoreland, 81, entered God's immediate presence with her family by her side on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Mrs. Westmoreland was born on June 30, 1939 to the late Belmont Lewellyn and Dewey Southern. Brenda was a faithful member of Fulp Moravian Church, where she was a member of the Rocking Seniors Group, member of the Reaves Davis Sunday School Class, and an active member of Circle #3 of the Women's Fellowship. Brenda retired from Stokes County Schools, where she loved working at the Board of Education. She made many friends while working within the school system, many that remained friends with her after retirement.
Brenda was the proudest of her children and grandchildren and was the happiest when she could have them all at home. She took pride in cooking for her friends as well as her family; it brought her so much joy for the house to be full and for the table to be crowded. She loved working in her yard and flower garden in which she took so much pride. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed their annual Navy reunions, in which he proudly served, and the many lifelong friends they met throughout their travels. Brenda had a witty personality and was always full of laughter and love.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wilson Westmoreland.
She is survived by her 6 children, HM Bennett, Jr. (Heather), of Morehead City, Frank Bennett (Christine) of Raleigh, Greg Bennett (Diana) of Winston-Salem, Torri Miller (Gray) of Rural Hall, Gina Cheek (Kenneth) of Phoenix, AZ, and Misty Locklear (John) of Stokesdale); a sister, Delores Gordon of Walnut Cove; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private family inurnment service.
There will be a memorial service held later.
There will be no formal visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fulp Moravian Church, 1556 US HWY 311 S, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.